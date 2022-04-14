Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $9.29

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $8.92. Pharming Group shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.33.
About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pharming Group (PHAR)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.