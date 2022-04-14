Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $9.29

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $8.92. Pharming Group shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Pharming Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in Pharming Group by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

