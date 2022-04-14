Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
FENG opened at $0.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.92.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $47.53 million during the quarter.
Phoenix New Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
