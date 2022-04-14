Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

FENG opened at $0.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.92.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $47.53 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FENG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 34.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 279,575 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 8.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194,422 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the period. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

