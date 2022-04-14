Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Short Interest Update

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,400 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the March 15th total of 1,180,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 294.4 days.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Piaggio & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
PIAGF traded down 0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching 2.60. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405. Piaggio & C. has a fifty-two week low of 2.40 and a fifty-two week high of 4.30.
Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.
