Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CFO Sells $783,106.72 in Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $783,106.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 472,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,920,868.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Ping Identity stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,513. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PING. Mizuho cut their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

