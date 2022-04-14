Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) COO Bryan Kristian Nagel Sells 59,000 Shares

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $1,774,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,234,747.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bryan Kristian Nagel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 39,000 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $1,098,630.00.

Shares of Ping Identity stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.57. 1,980,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,513. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.13. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,288,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after buying an additional 849,027 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,311,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,760,000 after buying an additional 126,956 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth about $68,672,000. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,848,000 after buying an additional 591,691 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 2.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,662,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,410,000 after buying an additional 57,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

PING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

