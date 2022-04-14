Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys New Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,457,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth $997,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Shares of SJW opened at $65.88 on Thursday. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average of $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). SJW Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $139.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.29%.

SJW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SJW Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

SJW Group Profile (Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.