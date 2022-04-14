Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $106,000 in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period.

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

