Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,235,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $726,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,860 shares of company stock worth $5,630,110 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $61.26.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

