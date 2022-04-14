Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 20,000 CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in CarLotz by 4.3% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 6,899,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after purchasing an additional 285,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CarLotz by 37.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,893,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,527 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CarLotz by 5.9% in the third quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,503,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 194,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarLotz by 32.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 325,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CarLotz by 71.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 94,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

LOTZ stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.11. CarLotz, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $8.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

CarLotz ( NASDAQ:LOTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $83.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOTZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CarLotz from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

