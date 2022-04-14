Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,290 Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Scholastic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,337,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 578,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 93,497 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 521,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,742 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 139,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 181,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHL. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scholastic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42. Scholastic Co. has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

About Scholastic (Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.