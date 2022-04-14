Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Down 67.0% in March

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 683,300 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the March 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pintec Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Pintec Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Pintec Technology alerts:

PT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.72. 124,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,184. Pintec Technology has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.