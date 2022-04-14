Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piper Jaffray Companies is a focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice, investment products and transaction execution within selected sectors of the financial services marketplace. They operate through two primary revenue-generating segments: Capital Markets and Private Client Services. Investment Research, an independent group reporting to the CEO, supports clients of both segments. The firm serves corporations, government and non-profit entities, and institutional investors on a national basis. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.20.

Shares of PIPR opened at $115.46 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $193.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $2.79. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,482,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,199,000 after buying an additional 79,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 483,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 455,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,665 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 375,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

