Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Up 239.2% in March

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 239.2% from the March 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.7 days.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

PZRIF stock remained flat at $$11.05 during trading on Thursday. 8 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $11.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of pizza restaurants. It manufactures and delivers pizza through its network of restaurants, which includes Pizza Pizza Ltd. and Flying Pizza 73. The company was founded on April 4, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

