Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pola Orbis in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pola Orbis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pola Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Pola Orbis stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49. Pola Orbis has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Pola Orbis Company Profile

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, and FIVEISM Ã THREE brand names.

