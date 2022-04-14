Polyient Games Governance Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,895.00 (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $589,451.14 and $6,895.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $29.47 or 0.00073881 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00033649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00104505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

PGT is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

