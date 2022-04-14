PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolyPid Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes antibiotic drugs for the prevention of surgical infections. The company’s product candidate includes D-PLEX100, BONYPID-1000 and BONYPID-500 which are in clinical stage. PolyPid Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PYPD. Raymond James cut their price target on PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

PYPD stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PolyPid will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPD. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in PolyPid in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PolyPid in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PolyPid in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PolyPid by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

