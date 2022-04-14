PowerPool Reaches Market Cap of $28.85 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $28.85 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00034277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00104481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,062,722 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

