PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.24

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$18.24 and last traded at C$18.12, with a volume of 18156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.18.

PSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$15.50 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.04.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$100.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.8514563 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.36%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 640,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,438,697.16.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

