Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.78

Shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as low as $1.17. Precipio shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 87,551 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio in the first quarter worth $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Precipio in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Precipio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Precipio by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Precipio by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 63,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

