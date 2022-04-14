Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.27. Primis Financial posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 24,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $341,536.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $65,998.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 40,031 shares of company stock valued at $557,326 and have sold 538 shares valued at $7,655. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Primis Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 386,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Primis Financial by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRST stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,621. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $335.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.98. Primis Financial has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $16.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

