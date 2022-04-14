Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PCOR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

PCOR stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.49. 406,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,451. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 5,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $327,032.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $3,058,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,584 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,113,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,993,000 after purchasing an additional 730,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 95.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after purchasing an additional 500,144 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.