ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,049,000 after buying an additional 730,744 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,224 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.12. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.