Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.78

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.19%.

Provident Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.