Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.78

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43.
Provident Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)
Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provident Financial (FPLPY)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.