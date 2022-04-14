Public Index Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,402.00 (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $3,402.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00044403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.95 or 0.07548266 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,018.73 or 1.00091941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00041151 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

