Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.
PLSE stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.47. 130,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,931. The company has a market capitalization of $103.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.65. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.
About Pulse Biosciences (Get Rating)
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
