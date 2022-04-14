Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

PLSE stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.47. 130,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,931. The company has a market capitalization of $103.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.65. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52.

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

