Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ PXSAP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.00. 2,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.57%.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

