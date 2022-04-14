Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Albertsons Companies, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Albertsons Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

ACI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.46.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $33.18 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

About Albertsons Companies (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.