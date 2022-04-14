Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Lowered by KeyCorp

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.14 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $122.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.12. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,294.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,782,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

