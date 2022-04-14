QLC Chain Hits Market Cap of $3.65 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (QLC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $3.65 million and $139,256.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00045005 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.72 or 0.07549678 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,945.10 or 0.99768668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00041456 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

