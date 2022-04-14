QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on June 23rd

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.
QUALCOMM has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $11.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.
QCOM opened at $140.50 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.90. The company has a market cap of $157.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.36.
QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.