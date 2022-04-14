QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on June 23rd

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

QUALCOMM has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $11.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

QCOM opened at $140.50 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.90. The company has a market cap of $157.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.36.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

