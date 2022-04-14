QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Mohit Singh Sells 5,360 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $97,176.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,241,343.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuantumScape alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $105,913.60.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $101,625.60.

On Monday, March 14th, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $77,827.20.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $82,115.20.

NYSE:QS opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

About QuantumScape (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.