Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Holdings Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $14,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,557. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.77 and a twelve month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.58.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

