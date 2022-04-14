Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Downgraded to Underperform at ATB Capital

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at ATB Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$2.25. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s current price.
QST traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 126,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,824. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.64 million and a PE ratio of -12.33. Questor Technology has a twelve month low of C$1.16 and a twelve month high of C$2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a current ratio of 14.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.57.
About Questor Technology (Get Rating)
