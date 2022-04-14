Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Downgraded to Underperform at ATB Capital

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at ATB Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$2.25. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s current price.

QST traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 126,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,824. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.64 million and a PE ratio of -12.33. Questor Technology has a twelve month low of C$1.16 and a twelve month high of C$2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a current ratio of 14.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.57.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

