QuickX Protocol (QCX) Trading 8.4% Lower This Week

QuickX Protocol (QCX) traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $86.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuickX Protocol Profile

QCX is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

