Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Down 59.1% in March

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the March 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of QUISF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.64.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QUISF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.90 to C$2.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.