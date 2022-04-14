Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RANJY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Randstad from €64.00 ($69.57) to €69.00 ($75.00) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Randstad from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Randstad from €59.00 ($64.13) to €60.00 ($65.22) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC raised shares of Randstad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Randstad from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

RANJY opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.34. Randstad has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.9849 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.92%.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

