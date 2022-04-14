Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,428 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $9,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Shares of RJF traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.40. 32,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.55. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $81.96 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

