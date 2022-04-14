RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives $227.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROLL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,213,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $183.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $165.99 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.96.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

