Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Shares Down 0.3%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Rating) fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.63 and last traded at $48.84. 6,728,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 6,732,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.99.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average is $47.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

