Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.48.

REAL has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

REAL stock traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$5.02. The company had a trading volume of 97,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,872. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$4.92 and a 12-month high of C$18.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.29. The stock has a market cap of C$393.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

