Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Price Up 7%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.37 and last traded at $35.20. 4,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 900,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

RETA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.59.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,588.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.90) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

