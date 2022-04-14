Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Calithera Biosciences (CALA)

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ: CALA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/12/2022 – Calithera Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate includes CB-839 which is in three Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

4/10/2022 – Calithera Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Calithera Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Calithera Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $3.00 to $2.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2022 – Calithera Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Calithera Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Calithera Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Calithera Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Calithera Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/1/2022 – Calithera Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2022 – Calithera Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CALA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.32. 51,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,688. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. The company has a market cap of $23.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.48. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47,568 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

