Record (LON:REC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $75.73

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.73 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.86). Record shares last traded at GBX 66 ($0.86), with a volume of 91,843 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £134.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.

About Record (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers advisory and execution services, including FX trade execution, multi-asset implementation, cash management, cash equitisation/bondisation, collateral management, research and advisory, FX transaction cost analysis, ESG framework, regulatory reporting, and concierge services.

