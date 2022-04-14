Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Recruit in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Recruit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

RCRRF opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Recruit has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $71.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.18.

Recruit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.