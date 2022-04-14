Redwood Investments LLC Acquires 1,741 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of MCHI stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,485,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,091,182. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average is $62.58.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

