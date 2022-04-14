Redwood Investments LLC Buys 216 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.55.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $16.35 on Thursday, hitting $239.86. 8,114,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,837,827. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of -232.87 and a beta of 1.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,747 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

