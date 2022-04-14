Redwood Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,502 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 644.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -149.61 and a beta of 0.51. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.51 and a 200 day moving average of $131.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.05.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,404 shares of company stock worth $1,677,735. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.