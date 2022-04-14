Redwood Investments LLC Sells 758 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSGP stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,361. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 0.91. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.78.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

