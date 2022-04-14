Redwood Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in Ally Financial by 236.7% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,438,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,607 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 176.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,513,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,279,000 after purchasing an additional 966,474 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Ally Financial by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,893,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,850,000 after purchasing an additional 943,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $38,413,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,458,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,388. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.17.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.92.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

