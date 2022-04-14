REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised REGENXBIO from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.88.

RGNX stock opened at $31.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The business had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

